Officials to provide update on Surfside search-and-rescue

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials will provide an update on the search-and-rescue efforts to recover survivors from the rubble of the collapsed Surfside condominium at 11 a.m.

Crews were able to recover one body on Saturday, as well as other human remains, bringing the death toll to 5.

As of Saturday, 130 people have been accounted for and 156 are still missing.

Miami-Dade police identified four of the victims Saturday night.

