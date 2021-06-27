Officials to provide update on Surfside search-and-rescue

Officials will provide an update on the search-and-rescue efforts to recover survivors from the rubble of the collapsed Surfside condominium at 11 a.m.

Crews were able to recover one body on Saturday, as well as other human remains, bringing the death toll to 5.

As of Saturday, 130 people have been accounted for and 156 are still missing.

Miami-Dade police identified four of the victims Saturday night.

#UPDATE 26: We have identified four victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/64dPUJMPw4 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 27, 2021

