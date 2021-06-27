Officials to provide update on Surfside search-and-rescue

As search-and-rescue efforts continue, officials have confirmed that 9 people are dead in the Surfside condominium collapse that happened early Thursday, with many more still missing.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said between 6 and 8 squads are searching through the rubble for survivors at any given time, with hundreds of workers on standby to rotate into the search to relieve others.

A trench 20 feet wide, 40 feet deep, and 125 feet long has been dug along the base of the rubble to assist in the search and to extinguish fires within the pile.

Four additional bodies as well as other human remains were recovered over Saturday night into Sunday morning.

One victim passed away in the hospital and their next of kin has been notified.

Gov. DeSantis discusses investigating the reasons why the Surfside condominium collapsed

#UPDATE 26: We have identified four victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/64dPUJMPw4 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 27, 2021

