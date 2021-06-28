PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA. - Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA) will receive another round of funding from the federal government to help bounce back from the slump caused by the pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress included $8 billion in support for airports nationwide.

On Monday, Congresswoman Lois Frankel (FL-21) announced about $27 million will go to Palm Beach County airports.

Rep. Frankel Announces Millions in Funding for Palm Beach County Airports, Congresswoman Lois Frankel (FL-21) announces millions in American Rescue Plan funding for Palm Beach Co. airports impacted by pandemic. The funds are for prevention, preparation & response to the pandemic.

“One of the biggest generators, if not the biggest generator of jobs in this state and this county is tourism,” said Congresswoman Lois Frankel.

Palm Beach International Airport will receive most of the funding.

“This year we started really slow, and now we're in our seasonal slow months,” said Laura Beebe, director of Palm Beach International Airport. “So, we actually expect the losses to be greater this year.”

Beebe also said the number of passengers at PBIA dropped from a record high before the pandemic to a record low in April 2020.

A portion of the funds will also be disbursed to Boca Raton Regional Airport, North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport, and Lantana Regional Airport.

The money will be used for prevention, preparation, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

