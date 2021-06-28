Advertisement

Trump Organization lawyers expected to meet with Manhattan DA prosecutors

FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.
FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – Trump Organization lawyers are expected to meet with prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office Monday in an effort to talk them out of pursuing criminal charges.

The in-person meeting follows a virtual conference last week about the district attorney’s pending criminal charges, according to sources familiar with the matter.

New York prosecutors told Trump lawyers the criminal charges could be filed against the organization as early as this week.

An attorney for the Trump Organization told CNN that so far prosecutors have not been receptive to arguments to dismiss the case.

Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is also expected to be charged for improper tax-free compensation and benefits he received.

There is no indication at this point that former President Donald Trump or members of his family will be charged, but the case could lay the groundwork for that later.

