Authorities identify 3 additional victims of Surfside building collapse; 150 people still missing

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Authorities have identified three additional people who have been confirmed to have died after the partial condominium collapse in Surfside.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday 11 people are now confirmed to be dead and 150 people are unaccounted for as rescuers search through the rubble of Champlain Towers South.

Human remains have also been recovered at the scene over the past few days, Levine said. And a total of 136 people have been accounted for after Thursday's collapse.

Rescue crews have done DNA tests with family members to identify the victims.

On Monday evening, authorities identified the three additional victims as 52-year-old Marcus Joseph Guara, 55-year-old Frank Kleiman, and 50-year-old Michael David Altman.

Here are the names of the 11 victims who have been recovered and identified as of Monday, June 28.

  • Stacie Dawn Fang: 54 years old; recovered 6/24/2021
  • Antonio Lozano, 83 years old; recovered 6/24/2021
  • Gladys Lozano, 79 years old; recovered 6/25/2021
  • Manuel "Manny" LaFont, 54 years old; recovered 6/25/2021
  • Marcus Joseph Guara: 52 years old; recovered 6/26/2021
  • Leon Oliwkowicz: 80 years old; recovered 6/26/2021
  • Luis Bermudez: 26 years old; recovered 6/26/2021
  • Anna Ortiz: 46 years old; recovered 6/26/2021
  • Christina Beatriz Elvira (Oliwkowicz): 74 years old; recovered 6/27/2021
  • Frank Kleiman: 55 years old; recovered 6/28/2021
  • Michael David Altman; 50 years old; recovered 6/28/2021
Officials said emergency crews are working around the clock in 12-hour shifts using K9 dogs, a variety of cameras, drones, sonar equipment, and heavy machinery to clear away chunks of debris and find more victims.

