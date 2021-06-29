Advertisement

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to resume commercial cruises July 10

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has postponed its closed group CDC test cruise and its previously planned July 2 cruise restart after one of its vaccinated crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The cruise line had originally planned to embark on a test cruise on June 28 and restart commercial cruises on July 2.

They have pushed those dates back to July 8 for the test cruise and will resume commercial cruises on July 10.

After a crew member tested positive onboard, the cruise line identified and tested anyone who came in close contact with that crew member.

Any crew member who tested positive was placed in quarantine if they were asymptomatic, and in isolation if they were symptomatic.

