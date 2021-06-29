Advertisement

Boynton Beach woman to compete in shot put at Tokyo Olympics

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Boynton Beach woman just threw her way onto the U.S. Olympic team. Jessica Ramsey won first place in shot put at the qualifiers, and will go for gold month next month in Tokyo.

"I'm still like, wow," Ramsey said.

Ramsey, a Boynton Beach High School grad, won first place in shot put with a record-breaking throw. She said the moment was even sweeter after not making the 2016 Olympic team.

"I cried, cried, cried," Ramsey said. "And then I didn't make the world team last year."

Ramsey said she has put in 110% into her training, not even thinking about giving up her dream.

"I was going to do it until I made that Olympic team," Ramsey said.

Ramsey said the next few weeks before Tokyo will be back to that 110% training.

"I am ready for Tokyo," Ramsey said.

INTERVIEW WITH RAMSEY:

Boynton Beach woman to compete in shot put at Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. won gold in the shot put in 2016, and Ramsey is going for it

"Coming in the top three would be great, but I am going for gold. Everything I do I am going for gold," Ramsey said.

You can learn more about Ramsey by clicking here.

The Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23 on WPTV.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Could blast off Florida coast contributed to condo collapse?
All lanes shut down on I-95 in Broward County after fuel truck crash
Shooter in custody after shots fired in Boca Raton
New housing in Riviera Beach for people experiencing homelessness
Fatal crash closes all lanes of I-95 Southbound in Boca Raton

Latest News

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to resume commercial cruises July 10
Families want efforts to continue during severe weather, Surfside mayor says
Live: South Fla. Water Management meeting on Lake Okeechobee
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse