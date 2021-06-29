Advertisement

California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

California has added five more states including Florida to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to a list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden except in limited circumstances.

Lawmakers in 2016 passed the law banning non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

The state law has exemptions for some trips, including travel that is needed to enforce California law.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Shooter in custody after shots fired in Boca Raton
All lanes shut down on I-95 in Broward County after fuel truck crash
Fatal crash closes all lanes of I-95 Southbound in Boca Raton
Could blast off Florida coast contributed to condo collapse?
Teens shot while driving down Lake Worth street

Latest News

Authorities identify 3 additional victims of Surfside building collapse; 150 people still missing
Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County preparing to help Surfside
New housing in Riviera Beach for people experiencing homelessness
Kianza Smith: Martin County man moving criminal past by building youth sports program