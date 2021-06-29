Advertisement

Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County preparing to help Surfside

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Like so many communities and organizations across South Florida, the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County is on standby waiting to help those in need.

"I heard about the news the morning after," Michael Hoffman said.

He said he began thinking about the Jewish community in Surfside.

"I immediately reached out to my colleague Jacob Solomon, the CEO of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation," he said.

Hoffman, the president of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, said his focus is on the essentials for the families dealing with the unimaginable.

"I've talked to my colleagues at the Alpert Jewish Family Services to provide additional counseling and support services, there will be a need for grief counseling, for post-traumatic stress disorder, for support in terms of housing assistance," said said.

RELATED: 11 dead, 150 missing as search-and-rescue efforts continue following Surfside condo collapse

With critical details on the collapse yet to be answered cities up and down the coast are taking a second look at their building inspection processes.

In West Palm Beach, Mayor Keith James has staff looking at establishing a 40-year building safety inspection program for future consideration.

Currently, all buildings in the city are required to undergo inspections to obtain a certificate of occupancy.

In Boca Raton, Mayor Schott Singer said his city is also being proactive.

"We're already looking at a code change to increase the certification and recertification requirements for our buildings that'll be out in our next city council meeting in July," Singer said.

And because of the collapse, Miami-Dade County is auditing residential properties with a focus on building five stories and higher and 40 years or older.

If you want to support the folks down in Surfside, the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County has opened an emergency relief mailbox. Just click on this link and you can donate.

