Live: South Fla. Water Management meeting on Lake Okeechobee

Experts are holding a meeting Tuesday in West Palm Beach regarding managing water levels in Lake Okeechobee.

The South Florida Water Management's governing board workshop is focusing on the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM).

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is weeks away from selecting its new LOSOM, which will determine how much water is released from Lake Okeechobee for years to come and where it will be sent.

For reference, this is the performance chart being discussed during today's #LOSOM workshop. pic.twitter.com/6FDD3cgEiX — South Florida Water Management District (@SFWMD) June 29, 2021

The South Florida Water Management District has spent most of the workshop discussing the positives and negatives of each of the five LOSOM options being considered by the Army Corps.

Community leaders from across Florida, including U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, have called on the Army Corps to select a balanced water release schedule from Lake Okeechobee.

Local leaders have said they want a plan that sends more water south and eliminates harmful, toxic discharges to the St. Lucie, Caloosahatchee and Lake Worth Lagoon.

One of the five options, called Alternative CC, would reduce discharges to the St. Lucie Estuary by about 75 percent.

The South Florida Water Management District has adopted the following position on LOSOM:

"The South Florida Water Management District works to safeguard and restore South Florida's water resources and ecosystems, protect our communities from flooding, and meet the region's water needs while connecting with the public and stakeholders. LOSOM allows us to capitalize on recent infrastructure improvements including rehabilitation of the Herbert Hoover Dike and CERP features. The SFWMD views balancing the differing interests across the system, including flexibility to adapt to current situations to achieve that balance, as integral to the success of the LOSOM process. Those interests include: equitably delivering water supply to society and the environment for beneficial uses during the dry season; increasing the tolerance for temporary/short term higher lake stages during the wet season in order to avoid harmful estuary discharges; and maintaining the other congressionally authorized purposes of flood control, navigation, and recreation."

