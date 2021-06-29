Advertisement

Martin Co. corrections sergeant charged with inmate battery

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A corrections sergeant with the Martin County Sheriff's Office was arrested Monday night and accused of battery on a wheelchair-bound inmate.

Officials said corrections staff first became aware of the incident on June 7 and became concerned about the situation.

The case was reported to internal affairs, who began to investigate on June 9.

An investigation revealed that during an unrelated medical assessment by corrections medical staff, the inmate and sergeant had a verbal exchange.

During the exchange, the sheriff's office said the sergeant struck the inmate in the head with a closed fist three or four times.

The inmate suffered three contusions to the head and had to be treated at the corrections medical unit.

The State Attorney's Office later reviewed the case and directed a warrant be issued for the corrections sergeant.

The sergeant was arrested Monday night and faces one count of felony battery on a handicapped person.

The sheriff's office has not released the name of the sergeant, citing a public records statute.

Officials said the unnamed sergeant posted a $7,500 bond and was released from custody.

The sergeant has been relieved of their duty pending the outcome of the trial.

The sheriff's office has not released the name of the inmate.

Reporter Meghan McRoberts is working on this story and will have more details on NewsChannel 5 at 5.

