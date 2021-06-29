Advertisement

‘My parents’ apartment isn’t there:’ Man recalls moments right after Surfside collapse

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sergio Lozano had dinner with his parents at the Champlain Towers South just hours before the collapse.

He then went home in another tower of the Champlain condo building where he could see his parents' apartment across the way from his.

He says he and his wife were in bed just after 1 a.m. when they heard loud noises. They thought it was a windstorm or a tornado.

When Sergio went out to his balcony to move furniture, he saw the devastation.

“My wife was walking behind me because she was going to help me move the furniture,” Sergio said. “I tell her, ‘It’s not there.’ And she’s yelling, ‘What do you mean?’ ‘My parents apartment isn't there, it’s gone!,’ and I just ran downstairs."

His parents Antonio, 83, and Gladys, 79, are among the 11 people confirmed dead.

Sergio said his parents would have celebrated their 59th anniversary on July 21 and had known each other for more than 60 years. The son said that his parents had joked that neither wanted the other one to pass away first because they didn’t want to be without each other.

Authorities say they were found together.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Could blast off Florida coast contributed to condo collapse?
All lanes shut down on I-95 in Broward County after fuel truck crash
Shooter in custody after shots fired in Boca Raton
Fatal crash closes all lanes of I-95 Southbound in Boca Raton
New housing in Riviera Beach for people experiencing homelessness

Latest News

LIVE: President Biden to visit Surfside on Thursday
Most residents of twin Surfside condo staying put after collapse
Woman killed in targeted shooting in Riviera Beach, police say
Authorities identify 3 additional victims of Surfside building collapse; 150 people still missing