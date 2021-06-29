Advertisement

'My parents' building wasn't there:' Man recalls moments right after Surfside collapse

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sergio Lozano had dinner with his parents at the Champlain Towers South just hours before the collapse.

He then went home in another tower of the Champlain condo building, where he could see his parents' apartment across the way from his.

Lozano said he and his wife were in bed just after 1 a.m. when they heard loud noises. They thought it was a windstorm or a tornado.

RELATED: Missing victims of Surfside condo collapse

When he went out to his balcony to move furniture, he saw the devastation.

'It was gone,' man says of parents' unit after Surfside building collapse

"I walked out to pick up the patio furniture, thinking that it was a rainstorm, and I go to open the balcony door to go out -- my wife's following me -- and when I look out, it wasn't raining," Lozano said. "My parents' building wasn't there. It was gone."

His parents, Antonio, 83, and Gladys, 79, are among the 11 people confirmed dead.

Lozano said his parents would have celebrated their 59th anniversary on July 21 and had known each other for more than 60 years. The son said that his parents had joked that neither wanted the other one to pass away first because they didn't want to be without each other.

Authorities said they were found together.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Could blast off Florida coast contributed to condo collapse?
All lanes shut down on I-95 in Broward County after fuel truck crash
Shooter in custody after shots fired in Boca Raton
New housing in Riviera Beach for people experiencing homelessness
Fatal crash closes all lanes of I-95 Southbound in Boca Raton

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Martin Co. corrections sergeant charged with inmate battery
Missing victims of Surfside condo collapse
‘My parents’ apartment isn’t there:’ Man recalls moments right after Surfside collapse