Advertisement

South Florida keeps watchful eye on tropical wave in Atlantic Ocean

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The National Hurricane Center is watching two waves in the south Atlantic Ocean.

Both will be approaching the Lesser Antilles in the next few days.

The first wave is called Invest 95-L. The second is Invest 97-L.

Tropical Wave Invest 95-L 2 p.m. June 29, 2021
Tropical Wave Invest 95-L 2 p.m. June 29, 2021

Computer models aren't doing much with Invest 95-L. It could get a little stronger, but it will interact with some stronger wind shear by the end of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Either way, it could bring parts of the Caribbean Sea strong winds and heavy rain by Thursday and Friday.

Invest 95-L and Invest 97-L
Invest 95-L and Invest 97-L

Invest 97-L has a better chance of becoming a tropical cyclone. Some models do spin up a tropical depression or storm. Others keep it fairly weak.

For now, it has a 40% chance of development.

Either way, South Florida could be dealing with some of the effects of Invest 97-L in about a week.

The next name on the list is Elba.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Could blast off Florida coast contributed to condo collapse?
All lanes shut down on I-95 in Broward County after fuel truck crash
Woman killed in targeted shooting in Riviera Beach, police say
Shooter in custody after shots fired in Boca Raton
New housing in Riviera Beach for people experiencing homelessness

Latest News

New Florida laws set to take effect July 1
Businessman pivots from citrus to pest control
Florida home insurance company now under state supervision
Other survival stories motivate rescuers in Surfside