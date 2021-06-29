Woman killed in targeted shooting in Riviera Beach, police say
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Police say a woman died after she shot several times iTuesday morning in Riviera Beach.
According to witnesses, a man approached the woman and chased her around a car.
Police said the man then shot her multiple times at point-blank range and then left the area.
Riviera Beach Police Chief Nathan Osgood said they believe the woman was targeted.
Osgood didn't name a suspect, but did say they're looking for a Black male.
Scripps Only Content 2021