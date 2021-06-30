Facebook Q&A at 1:30 p.m.: COVID-19 delta variant

The latest figures from the CDC show that more than 154 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

Despite this encouraging news, doctors are concerned about the emerging COVID-19 delta variant first seen in India.

The head of the World Health Organization said last week the delta variant is "the most transmissible of the variants identified so far" and warned it is now spreading in at least 85 countries.

In the U.K. and India, the delta variant now comprises more than 90 percent of new COVID cases, and in the U.S., that number is rising as well.

We'll also discuss a study released this week that says the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could offer protection from the coronavirus for years.

