Lake Worth seeks applicants for education task force

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The City of Lake Worth Beach is looking for people to join its education task force.

The task force will be comprised of a group of seven residents who will each represent one of the city's schools.

The goal is to allow the city commission to be a more informed advocate for local schools and have long-term benefits for education.

All applicants must be Lake Worth Beach residents and/or own a business in the city.

Applications are due by July 15.

Click here to apply to join the task force.

