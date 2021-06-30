Lake Worth seeks applicants for education task force
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The City of Lake Worth Beach is looking for people to join its education task force.
The task force will be comprised of a group of seven residents who will each represent one of the city's schools.
The goal is to allow the city commission to be a more informed advocate for local schools and have long-term benefits for education.
All applicants must be Lake Worth Beach residents and/or own a business in the city.
Applications are due by July 15.
Click here to apply to join the task force.
Scripps Only Content 2021