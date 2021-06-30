16 dead, 147 missing in Surfside condo collapse

The death toll in the tragic and devastating Surfside condominium collapse has risen to 16, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said four additional bodies have been found. 147 people are still missing, while 139 people are accounted for.

"Please join me in continuing to pray for those who've lost their lives in this unthinkable tragedy and all of their families who are grieving, and all of those who are still waiting, and waiting, and waiting for news," Levine Cava said.

As the painstaking search-and-rescue mission enters its seventh day, state and local emergency officials said they're closely monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean, one of which could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Florida sometime next week.

According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall, an area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic Ocean has a 60% of development over the next two days, and an 80% chance over five days.

It could strengthen into a depression over the next couple days, Hall said, and track toward the Florida Peninsula sometime next week.

WPTV Tropical Update, 11 a.m. on June 30, 2021.

"We're still about a week out. A lot can change," Hall said. "Just make sure your hurricane plan is in order."

Gov. Ron DeSantis said emergency crews from Florida's Division of Emergency Management are currently involved with the Surfside operation, but could be redirected in the event of severe weather.

"Suffice it to say, we take those very seriously, and we'll take whatever steps are necessary to make sure that we would be able to respond," DeSantis said. "We hope it doesn't come to that, but 'tis the season, and you gotta be ready."

Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, said a federal urban search and rescue team will arrive in Surfside on Wednesday to assist in the ongoing efforts.

That will free up local first responders in the event there's a tropical cyclone and any storm-related emergencies arise.

"This is contingency planning," Guthrie said. "My team is very aware of what's going on here, and we will be closely monitoring the tropics."

Guthrie added that if a tropical depression or storm develops, plans are in place to handle both situations simultaneous, including facility relocation and communications.

"We have done this before where we have responded to multiple emergencies in the state at the same time," Guthrie said.

Authorities said it's still a search-and-rescue operation, but no one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

A twelfth victim was identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on Wednesday

The body of Hilda Noriega, 92, was recovered on Tuesday. She's the mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega.

#UPDATE 34: We have identified an additional victim that sadly and unexpectedly lost her life in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep her family and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/YMFJ46O1Mi — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 30, 2021

Noriega lived on the sixth floor of the Champlain Towers South condominium building for 20 years, her family said.

"My grandmother is easily the most loving person I know," Michael Noriega, Hilda's grandson, told WPTV on Tuesday. "Just full of energy. We couldn't keep up with her."

Michael Noriega said his mother called him about 2 a.m. Thursday to tell him about the collapse, so he rushed over to the building immediately.

"Seeing that, all I could do is just fall to my knees and just cry out to God," Noriega said. "There's a lot of pain. This is very hard to digest. It still doesn't feel real."

Hilda Noriega is the mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega.

Elected officials have pledged to conduct multiple investigations into the sudden collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside last week.

The deceased have been identified as:

Hilda Noriega, 92

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Frank Kleiman, 55

Michael David Altman, 50

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Luis Bermudez, 26

Anna Ortiz, 46

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Stacie Dawn Fang, 54

Antonio Lozano, 83

Gladys Lozano, 79

Manuel LaFont, 54

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that she and her staff will meet with engineering, construction and geology experts, among others, to review building safety issues and develop recommendations "to ensure a tragedy like this will never, ever happen again."

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she will pursue a grand jury investigation to examine factors and decisions that led to the collapse.

Gov. Ron DeSantis evoked a well-known military commitment to leave no one behind on the battlefield and pledged to do the same for the people still missing in the rubble.

"The way I look at it, as an old Navy guy, is when somebody is missing in action, in the military, you're missing until you're found. We don't stop the search," DeSantis said at a news conference Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden would travel to Surfside on Thursday.

Work at the site has been deliberate and treacherous. The pancake collapse of the building left layer upon layer of intertwined debris, frustrating efforts to reach anyone who may have survived in a pocket of space.

Several members of an Israeli rescue team worked partly on hands and knees Tuesday over a small section of the rubble, digging with shovels, pickaxes and saws. They removed debris into buckets that were dumped into a metal construction bin, which was periodically lifted away by a crane. The crane then delivered an empty bin.

Late in the afternoon, rescue officials sounded a horn for a second time during the day's work, signaling an approaching storm with lightning. Workers temporarily evacuated.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said the work has been extremely difficult, but "we're out here 110%."

"These are the times that are the most difficult," Cominsky said. "We are here to do a job. We are here with a passion. Hopefully, we have some success."

A family information and reunification center continues to operate at the Surfside Recreation Center, located at 9301 Collins Avenue, for people who are unable to locate their relatives who live in the building.

You can open a Missing Person Report by clicking here or calling 833-930-3701.

If you live at the Champlain Towers property or you know a person who lives there who has been found safe, click here.

