Missing victims of Surfside condo collapse
In the aftermath of the Surfside condominium building collapse, 150 people remain missing.
Here are some of the individuals who are unaccounted for after nearly a week of search-and-rescue efforts.
Linda March
March is an attorney who moved from New York to South Florida during the pandemic.
She rented Penthouse 4 in the Champlain Towers South condominium building.
After the collapse, the penthouse's interior was exposed, with bunk beds and an office chair still intact, just inside the broken edge where the rest of the 12-story building crumbled and sheared away.
March had been using the second bedroom of the furnished penthouse as her office, best friend Rochelle Laufer told The Associated Press.
Another friend, Dawn Falco, said they had been talking on the phone just about two hours before the collapse.
Juan Mora Jr.
Mora, who graduated from Loyola University and now works for Morton Salt in Chicago, was visiting his parents at their home in the Champlain Towers South condo.
He grew up in South Florida, attending Belen Jesuit Preparatory School.
His parents, Juan Mora Sr. and Ana Mora, are also missing.
