New Florida Freedom Week tax holiday starts July 1

Aside from the disaster preparedness and back-to-school sales tax holidays, Floridians will have another sales tax holiday they can partake in this year.

"Freedom Week" will be from Thursday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 7, and will exempt qualifying admissions and items related to recreational activities from sales tax.

Here is a list of qualifying admissions, which must be scheduled to be held between July 1 and Dec. 31:

A live music event

A live sporting event

A movie shown in a movie theater

Entry to a museum, including annual passes

Use of or access to state parks, including annual passes

Entry to a ballet, play, or musical theater performance

Season tickets to ballet, play, or musical theater performances

Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event

Use of or access to gyms and physical fitness facilities between July and December

Here is a list of qualifying items:

Fishing Supplies: bait or fishing tackle, if sold per item

Fishing Supplies: bait or fishing tackle, if multiple items are sold together

General Outdoor Supplies: sunscreen or insect repellent

Boating and Water Activity Supplies: snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks

Camping Supplies: camping lanterns or flashlights



Fishing Supplies: tackle boxes or bags



General Outdoor Supplies: water bottles

Sports Equipment: any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or footwear

Boating and Water Activity Supplies: safety flares



Camping Supplies: sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, and collapsible camping chairs



General Outdoor Supplies: hydration packs, bicycle helmets

Boating and Water Activity Supplies: life jackets, coolers, paddles, and oars



Fishing Supplies: rods and reels, if sold individually

General Outdoor Supplies: sunglasses

Boating and Water Activity Supplies: water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable tubes or floats capable of being towed



Fishing Supplies: rods and reels, if sold as a set

Camping Supplies: tents



General Outdoor Supplies: binoculars

General Outdoor Supplies: outdoor gas or charcoal grills, bicycles

Boating and Water Activity Supplies: paddleboards and surfboards

Boating and Water Activity Supplies: canoes and kayaks

