New Florida Freedom Week tax holiday starts July 1
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Aside from the disaster preparedness and back-to-school sales tax holidays, Floridians will have another sales tax holiday they can partake in this year.
"Freedom Week" will be from Thursday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 7, and will exempt qualifying admissions and items related to recreational activities from sales tax.
Here is a list of qualifying admissions, which must be scheduled to be held between July 1 and Dec. 31:
- A live music event
- A live sporting event
- A movie shown in a movie theater
- Entry to a museum, including annual passes
- Use of or access to state parks, including annual passes
- Entry to a ballet, play, or musical theater performance
- Season tickets to ballet, play, or musical theater performances
- Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event
- Use of or access to gyms and physical fitness facilities between July and December
Here is a list of qualifying items:
- Fishing Supplies: bait or fishing tackle, if sold per item
- Fishing Supplies: bait or fishing tackle, if multiple items are sold together
- General Outdoor Supplies: sunscreen or insect repellent
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks
- Camping Supplies: camping lanterns or flashlights
- Fishing Supplies: tackle boxes or bags
- General Outdoor Supplies: water bottles
- Sports Equipment: any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or footwear
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: safety flares
- Camping Supplies: sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, and collapsible camping chairs
- General Outdoor Supplies: hydration packs, bicycle helmets
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: life jackets, coolers, paddles, and oars
- Fishing Supplies: rods and reels, if sold individually
- General Outdoor Supplies: sunglasses
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable tubes or floats capable of being towed
- Fishing Supplies: rods and reels, if sold as a set
- Camping Supplies: tents
- General Outdoor Supplies: binoculars
- General Outdoor Supplies: outdoor gas or charcoal grills, bicycles
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: paddleboards and surfboards
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: canoes and kayaks
