New Florida Freedom Week tax holiday starts July 1

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Aside from the disaster preparedness and back-to-school sales tax holidays, Floridians will have another sales tax holiday they can partake in this year.

"Freedom Week" will be from Thursday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 7, and will exempt qualifying admissions and items related to recreational activities from sales tax.

Here is a list of qualifying admissions, which must be scheduled to be held between July 1 and Dec. 31:

  • A live music event
  • A live sporting event
  • A movie shown in a movie theater
  • Entry to a museum, including annual passes
  • Use of or access to state parks, including annual passes
  • Entry to a ballet, play, or musical theater performance
  • Season tickets to ballet, play, or musical theater performances
  • Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event
  • Use of or access to gyms and physical fitness facilities between July and December

Here is a list of qualifying items:

    • Fishing Supplies: bait or fishing tackle, if sold per item
    • Fishing Supplies: bait or fishing tackle, if multiple items are sold together
    • General Outdoor Supplies: sunscreen or insect repellent
    • Boating and Water Activity Supplies: snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks
    • Camping Supplies: camping lanterns or flashlights
    • Fishing Supplies: tackle boxes or bags
    • General Outdoor Supplies: water bottles
    • Sports Equipment: any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or footwear
    • Boating and Water Activity Supplies: safety flares
    • Camping Supplies: sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, and collapsible camping chairs
    • General Outdoor Supplies: hydration packs, bicycle helmets
    • Boating and Water Activity Supplies: life jackets, coolers, paddles, and oars
    • Fishing Supplies: rods and reels, if sold individually
    • General Outdoor Supplies: sunglasses
    • Boating and Water Activity Supplies: water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable tubes or floats capable of being towed
    • Fishing Supplies: rods and reels, if sold as a set
    • Camping Supplies: tents
    • General Outdoor Supplies: binoculars
    • General Outdoor Supplies: outdoor gas or charcoal grills, bicycles
    • Boating and Water Activity Supplies: paddleboards and surfboards
    • Boating and Water Activity Supplies: canoes and kayaks

