Advertisement

Officials investigating after remains found in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police are investigating after remains were found in West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call at 4 p.m. for service in the 1500 block of 51st Way, which is near 45th Street and Village. The caller told police they had seen what appeared to be human bones or remains at the location.

Officials said it's unknown at this time if the bones in fact belonged to a human.

Detectives are at the scene and will work closely with the medical examiner on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Could blast off Florida coast contributed to condo collapse?
Woman killed in targeted shooting in Riviera Beach, police say
New housing in Riviera Beach for people experiencing homelessness
Florida home insurance company now under state supervision
Potential Tropical Cyclone Five could impact South Florida next week

Latest News

Public fireworks show in Wellington concerns horse owners
“I didn’t see anything alarming”, engineer who visited Surfside condo last year recounts what he saw
Florida's new police reform law leaves some wanting more
Delray Beach water meter mistakenly assigned to different address