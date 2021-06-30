Palm Beach County visit schools on summer college tour

Tuesday morning 30 juniors and seniors from South Florida high schools boarded a charter bus to embark on an academic journey.

One of them, Palm Beach Gardens High School Senior Eryon Panier, said, “I thought that that was a really good opportunity. Especially since I’m getting ready to be a senior next year. It’s good to expose myself to the colleges around us as well as my peers.”

This all part of the Urban League of Palm Beach County’s Summer College Tour.

It’s made possible by a $25,000 donation from the Florida Lottery.

“We’ve got kids from Belle Glade, North Palm Beach, Central Palm Beach, all of Palm Beach County going to visit the University of Florida, UCF, FAMU and FSU in the next two days and the State Capital and - what a trip," said President and CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County, Patrick Franklin.

The goal is to reignite students’ commitment to education.

“I’ve been in this program since I was about the fifth grade so being able to watch everybody be able to experience something that it’s been a year since it’s happened so yeah I think that that’s good,” Panier said.

The two-day journey will take them to four universities across the state including a trip to the Florida Capitol.

And each student will create their own personalized college plans.

“The biggest thing we can do is give these juniors and seniors right now who come from a different environment who are looking for opportunities to give them that exposure to go to college see what college is all about,” said Franklin. “That’s what we do at the Urban League. We give kids opportunities explore, opportunities to expand and opportunities to get on the right path towards self-sustainability and to really understand what life is all about.”

Scripps Only Content 2021