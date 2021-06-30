Advertisement

Palm Springs police officer arrested on multiple charges

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A 17-year veteran of the Palm Springs Police Department was arrested Monday afternoon and faces multiple charges, according to the agency.

Police said Officer Robert Hite was placed on paid administrative leave on March 29 pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

The department later contacted the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office on April 28 after conducting interviews with individuals involved in the case.

A public corruption unit with the State Attorney's Office later conducted a criminal investigation which resulted in the arrest of Hite.

The officer faces seven counts of battery, two counts of extortion and three counts of obstructing justice.

Spokesman Edgar Morley said the police department is not commenting on the ongoing internal investigation.

No other details were immediately available concerning the case.

