People continue to show up in Surfside to pay their respects

Kersi Asais and his young family look through the pictures, notes, and bible verses posted on a fence close to the condominium collapse.

"We came to pay our respects to our neighbors. It easily could have been us in that building," he said.

He said these are the people he sees on the street, the bus, or on the beach. Kersi said Surfside is a small town and you quickly get to know people.

"We need to cherish every moment of our lives because it can be gone. I hope everyone watching this, following this tragedy really understands that," he said.

The fence is a gathering place for those who have lost family and friends and those who want to just pay their respects.

Maria Vazquez brought her daughter to the site.

"I want especially my daughter to feel empathy for those that are in need of prayer," she said.

Vazquez said she has a lot of pain in her heart. She posted a bible verse for a friend of three people who are still missing.

"We're here to pray for all these souls but probably God put this special verse for these people, these three people," she said.

Vazquez said by coming showing up at the fence she is only trying to be obedient to what's in her heart and that's empathy.

