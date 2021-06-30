Potential Tropical Cyclone Five could impact South Florida next week

The National Hurricane Center said it will begin issuing advisories at 5 p.m. Wednesday on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five, which is churning in the central Atlantic Ocean and could impact our weather in South Florida next week.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall said the area of disturbed weather has a 70% chance of development over the next two days, and an 90% chance over five days.

Hall said the wave could strenghten into a tropical depression over the next couple of days.

Most computer models take the system over the Greater Antilles, Hispanola, and Cuba over the weekend, then toward the Florida Peninsula sometime next week.

WPTV Tropical Update, 4 p.m. on June 30, 2021.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Steve Villanueva said the GFS and several hurricane models spin this system into a tropical storm or weak hurricane.

Villanueva said the projected track moves across western Cuba on Tuesday morning and heads into the Gulf of Mexico, where it will then turn into the Gulf coast on Wednesday morning.

"Wind shear will be very, very low," Villanueva said. "So the conditions will become more and more favorable for this system to intensify."

If the storm gets named, it will be called Elsa.

South Florida could be dealing with some of the effects of the wave in about a week, including heavy rain and gusty winds.

"We're still about a week out. A lot can change," Hall said. "Just make sure your hurricane plan is in order."

WPTV Tropical Update, 4 p.m. on June 30, 2021.

State and local emergency officials said they're monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone Five as the painstaking search-and-rescue mission continues at a collapsed condominium building in Surfside.

Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, said a federal urban search and rescue team will arrive in Surfside on Wednesday to assist with the ongoing efforts. That will free up local first responders in the event there's a tropical cyclone and any storm-related emergencies arise.

"This is contingency planning," Guthrie said. "My team is very aware of what's going on here, and we will be closely monitoring the tropics."

Guthrie added that if a tropical depression or storm develops, plans are in place to handle both situations simultaneously, including facility relocation and communications.

"We have done this before where we have responded to multiple emergencies in the state at the same time," Guthrie said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis added that emergency crews could be redirected in the event of severe weather.

"Suffice it to say, we take [storms] very seriously, and we'll take whatever steps are necessary to make sure that we would be able to respond," DeSantis said. "We hope it doesn't come to that, but 'tis the season, and you gotta be ready."

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

16 dead, 147 missing in Surfside condo collapse

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A second area of disturbed weather that's east of the Lesser Antilles is expected to interact with some stronger wind shear by the end of the week.

Regardless, it could bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the Caribbean Sea by Thursday and Friday.

Scripps Only Content 2021