Search and rescue teams battling the odds to find survivors after Surfside condo building collapse

Search and rescue teams keep battling the odds, the weather, rain on and off all day, and the strain.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose Diaz said of the effort, “Search as long as we can, we have a lot of hope, we’re praying.”

Every move made in the collapse zone must be thought out. Structural engineers constantly assess potential danger from the part of the Surfside condominium that still stands.

“At this time it is not considered that the building is at risk of collapse, but it is unstable and so we are no longer entering the building,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Federal partners will be sending another urban search and rescue team to supplement more than 200 local and state personnel already here. They want a backup in case weather systems in the Atlantic trigger a need for the Florida teams elsewhere in the coming week or so.

Kevin Guthrie is the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management. He told reporters, “We have all the resources we need, but we are going to bring in another team to, if you will, to backfill those resources.”

Time is always an enemy for would-be rescuers. They feel the clock ticking but firefighters say they won’t give up.

“This is just such a unified approach," said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky. "These are the times that are the most difficult you know, but we’re here to do a job, we are here with a passion. This is what we do, and hopefully, we have some success.”

