Tropical wave could impact South Florida by next week

The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday is watching two waves in the south Atlantic Ocean.

Both will be approaching the Lesser Antilles in the next few days.

The first wave is called Invest 95-L. The second is Invest 97-L.

Tropical Wave Invest 95-L 2 p.m. June 29, 2021

Computer models aren't doing much with Invest 95-L. It could get a little stronger, but it will interact with some stronger wind shear by the end of the week.

Either way, it could bring parts of the Caribbean Sea strong winds and heavy rain by Thursday and Friday.

Invest 95-L and Invest 97-L

Invest 97-L has a better chance of becoming a tropical cyclone. Some models do spin up a tropical depression or storm, while others keep it fairly weak.

For now, it has a 60% chance of development over the next two days, but 80% for five days.

Either way, South Florida could be dealing with some of the effects of Invest 97-L in about a week, including heavy rain and gusty winds.

The next name on the list is Elsa.

