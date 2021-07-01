All of South Florida in Tropical Storm Elsa's cone of uncertainty

All of South Florida and the Treasure Coast are in Tropical Storm Elsa's cone of uncertainty on Thursday, and we're expecting to feel effects from the system early next week.

According to the 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Elsa has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph as it moves rapidly toward the Windward Islands.

Elsa is now the earliest fifth-named storm on record. The previous record holder was Tropical Storm Edouard in 2020.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall said most computer models take the system over the Lesser Antilles by Friday morning, passing south of Hispanola by Saturday night, moving over Cuba on Sunday, and then approaching the Florida Peninsula late Monday and early Tuesday.

If the same track continues, Elsa would arrive near South Florida as tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Hall said the computer models are split once Elsa begins to approach the Florida Peninsula. Some tracks, including the European Model, take the system on an eastward path toward the Bahamas. Other models take Elsa into the Gulf of Mexico.

"There's still uncertainty in the track, timing, and also intensity of Elsa as it approaches Florida next week," Hall said. "Could see tropical storm conditions possibly by next Tuesday and Wednesday."

Hall said, at this point, the chance of South Florida and the Treasure Coast feeling tropical storm force winds over 39 mph is low at less than 10%.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Grenada and its dependencies.

State and county emergency officials said they're monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa and how it may impact the painstaking search-and-rescue mission at a collapsed condominium building in Surfside.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that Florida's Division of Emergency Management has contingency plans in place for potential storm-related impacts, including identifying alternate work facilities.

"It's gonna continue to quickly move through the Caribbean through the weekend, eventually turning northwestern near South Florida by Monday," DeSantis said. "We are not expecting any impacts through Saturday."

