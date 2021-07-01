Boynton Beach prepares for Fourth of July festivities

Residents in Boynton Beach are preparing for a weekend of patriotic fun to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The city will host a free celebration of live music, food trucks and one of the largest fireworks displays in Palm Beach County.

The family-friendly event will take place at Intracoastal Park, located at 2240 N. Federal Hwy., on Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The celebration will also include a water show with athletes on water-propelled jet boards surfing the skies.

Complimentary shuttles will operate starting at 5:30 p.m. from three locations. Parking is free at the locations below:

Public parking lots at the corner of Seacrest and Boynton Beach boulevards

Journey Church, located at 715 Federal Hwy.

NYU Langone, 3301 Quantum Blvd.

A rideshare dropoff and pickup location will also be located at Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park at 2010 N. Federal Hwy.

A 20-minute fireworks display with patriotic music overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

City Manager Lori Laverriere said they are excited to have the celebration back after it was canceled for COVID-19 last year.

"We feel those that are not ready, that are not vaccinated, or not ready, just won’t come," Laverriere said.

Amber Benjamin with Guaca Go restaurant said they are ready for their first big event with the city.

"This feeling that events are coming back, and jobs are coming back, is an exciting feeling," Benjamin said.

Guaca Go opened up last August and will have a food tent at the Sunday celebration.

"The is the hope is that people will see us there and see the small versions and then come to the store and see everything else," Benjamin said.

The city manager said they usually see hundreds of people fill the park for the annual celebration.

"We will give you a $5 coupon that you can go over and buy some food," Laverriere said.

Click here to learn more about the event.



