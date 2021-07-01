Coast Guard rescues 2 people, dog near Jensen Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard saved two people and their dog near Jensen Beach after their vessel sank Wednesday night.

Coast Guard said watchstanders received a distress call via VHF radio at about 10:30 p.m.

The people reported they were on a 38-foot vessel, The Paradise, when they began to take on water and got into a life raft.

"The boater having a VHF marine radio aboard greatly assisted us in this rescue," said Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Reynolds in a written statement. "Without having the radio aboard, this case could've ended differently."

A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Miami responded to the scene and hoisted the victims off their life raft, transporting them to the Martin County Airport in Stuart.

Scripps Only Content 2021