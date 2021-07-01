Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues 2 people, dog near Jensen Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The U.S. Coast Guard saved two people and their dog near Jensen Beach after their vessel sank Wednesday night.

Coast Guard said watchstanders received a distress call via VHF radio at about 10:30 p.m.

The people reported they were on a 38-foot vessel, The Paradise, when they began to take on water and got into a life raft.

"The boater having a VHF marine radio aboard greatly assisted us in this rescue," said Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Reynolds in a written statement. "Without having the radio aboard, this case could've ended differently."

A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Miami responded to the scene and hoisted the victims off their life raft, transporting them to the Martin County Airport in Stuart.

