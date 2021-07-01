Deputies investigating shooting at Taco Bell parking lot in Vero Beach
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Vero Beach Police Department, is investigating a shooting in Vero Beach Wednesday evening.
The shooting occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Taco Bell located in1000 block of U.S. 1., between 10th and 11th streets.
No one has been injured in the shooting.
Deputies said one person is in custody and another fled on foot and is being sought.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the scene is active.
Scripps Only Content 2021