Advertisement

Family of Surfside condo victim remains hopeful

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Surfside family is in shock over the collapse of the building. The husband and family of Judy Spiegel are hopeful they will see her again alive.

"It was Father's Day weekend. I got there on Thursday, I was there Friday, I was there Saturday, I was there Sunday," Kevin Spiegel said.

Judy Spiegel and husband.PNG
Judy Spiegel and husband.PNG

Spiegel said he went back to work in California on Monday. He said Thursday he got an email from the Surfside Police Department.

"I started Googling the incident at 88th and Surfside and found out it was my building," he said.

Spiegel said his wife, 65-year-old Judy Spiegel, never answered her phone.

"Then I saw the horrific pictures of the building collapse and that's when I started calling my wife," he said.

Spiegel said his wife is the matriarch of the family. She loved helping out with her grandkids.

Judy Spiegel and grandchild.PNG
Judy Spiegel and grandchild.PNG

"We told Scarlett that grandma's missing, she's lost. And she said, 'oh, I know where all her hiding spots are, I'll find her.'" "And I said, well there was an accident with the building and we're really trying to find her," he said.

Rachel Spiegel said her mom is caring, she's smart and so fun.

Judy Spiegel.PNG
Judy Spiegel.PNG

"This is the craziest thing I could have ever dreamed of and we're just so heartbroken," she said.

Tonight, it's officially a week since the condominium collapse. Still faced with the unimaginable, the family is keeping the faith.

"We're still hopeful," Kevin Spiegel said.

The family said they are grateful for the support they continue to receive.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Could blast off Florida coast contributed to condo collapse?
Woman killed in targeted shooting in Riviera Beach, police say
Potential Tropical Cyclone Five could impact South Florida next week
New housing in Riviera Beach for people experiencing homelessness
Florida home insurance company now under state supervision

Latest News

Federal team to investigate Surfside building collapse
Gold Star Family member finds unique way to honor her fallen family
Deputies investigating shooting at Taco Bell parking lot in Vero Beach
Officials investigating after remains found in West Palm Beach