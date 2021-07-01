Search-and-rescue operations resume at Surfside site

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Authorities said Thursday evening that search-and-rescue efforts at the collapsed Surfside condominium building have resumed after structural engineers inspected the remaining structure.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during an evening news conference that operations resumed at about 4:45 p.m. after engineers studied conditions to make sure the building is safe.

Crews are searching in parts of the collapse site they have access to and restricting access to more dangerous areas.

Cava said the death toll remains at 18.

The announcement comes after operations were halted earlier in the day due to "structural concerns about the standing structure."

Officials said efforts were paused just after 2 a.m. because of movement in a large column, as well as slight shifting of concrete floor slabs.

"We've been working in a very, very unsafe environment," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said at an earlier news conference. "There was some expansion with the cracks. So immediately we removed."

The work stoppage came on the same day that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are in Surfside to tour the damage at the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, meet with emergency officials and first responders, and spend time with the families of the victims and missing.

"We're doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our first responders is paramount and to continue our search-and-rescue operations as soon as it is safe to do so," Levine Cava said.

President Biden praises first responders in Surfside condo collapse

Speaking at a Thursday evening news conference, Biden praised firefighters, FEMA, and other first responders associated with the rescue efforts.

"They're remarkable, remarkable people. They're always risking their lives to save lives as well as the police and other first responders," Biden said.

The president said he spent "a whole lot" of time with the families impacted in the tragedy, speaking to every person who wanted to speak to him.

"I sat with one woman who had just lost her husband and her little baby boy," Biden said. "I sat with another family that lost almost an entire family. Cousins, brothers, sisters."

President Biden visits Surfside, search halted due to 'structural concerns'

It's been eight days of searching, but this pause is dealing another gut punch for families still holding onto hope and praying for a miracle.

"Do you think it's a possibility, a realistic possibility, that you will be able to continue searching?" asked WPTV journalist Ryan Hughes.

"I believe we will. The question is when," answered Col. Elad Edri, who's part of a specialized search team from Israel.

Edri called this collapse the most complicated site he's ever seen, but he knows more than 140 families are still counting on his team.

"The feeling is a bit rough, but we're waiting hopefully to get inside. All of our teams are waiting here with the gear like me," Edri said.

A U.S. Coast Guard boat patrols in front of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rescue efforts at the site of the partially collapsed building were halted Thursday out of concern about the stability of the remaining structure, officials said.

Air Force One landed at Miami International Airport just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The president and first lady then received a command briefing from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Levine Cava, and other local leaders.

"You've been very supportive," DeSantis told Biden. "Lives have been shattered irrevocably because of this."

The governor thanked the Biden Administration and FEMA for their efficiency in assisting with the disaster, and added that mental health support will be needed for first responders.

"What we just need now is a little bit of luck, a little bit of prayers. And we would like to be able to see some miracles happen," DeSantis said. "We're not gonna stop until we identify everybody."

Biden said there will be much pain and suffering in the days and months to come, and he believes the federal government will be able to fund the search-and-rescue efforts.

"I think there's more that we can do, including, I think I have the power and I'll know shortly, to be able to pick up 100% of the costs for the county and the state over 30 days," Biden said. "We're not going anywhere."

President Biden meets with emergency officials

From there, the Bidens spent time with dozens of brave and dedicated first responders, search-and-rescue teams, and others who have been working tirelessly since the 12-story tower collapsed last Thursday.

"The job you're doing is incredible," President Biden told emergency crews. "What you're doing now is just hard as hell. I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you."

President Biden meets with first responders

DeSantis said more than 500 first responders are involved in the painstaking search-and-rescue mission, and crews have removed 1,400 tons of building material from the property.

Officials said the state's meteorological team is closely monitoring the latest developments with Tropical Storm Elsa, which is churning in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to move toward the Florida Peninsula early next week.

WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said most computer models take the system over the Lesser Antilles by Friday morning, passing south of Hispanola by Saturday afternoon, moving over Cuba on Sunday, and then approaching the Florida Peninsula late Monday and early Tuesday.

If the same track continues, Elsa would arrive near South Florida as tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

"It's one to watch the next few days," Weagle said. "If it does have an impact [on South Florida], winds would pick up Monday night. They would peak on Tuesday. And I would expect tropical storm conditions on the current track."

Florida's Division of Emergency Management has contingency plans in place for potential storm-related impacts, including identifying alternate work facilities.

WPTV Tropical Update, 5 p.m. on July 1, 2021.

Authorities said 18 people, including two children ages 4 and 10, are dead. 145 people are missing.

The deceased have been identified as:

Lucia Guara, 10

Emma Guara, 4

Anaely Rodriguez, 42

Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21

Hilda Noriega, 92

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Frank Kleiman, 55

Michael David Altman, 50

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Luis Bermudez, 26

Anna Ortiz, 46

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Stacie Dawn Fang, 54

Antonio Lozano, 83

Gladys Lozano, 79

Manuel LaFont, 54

#UPDATE 36: We have identified four additional victims who tragically and unexpectedly lost their lives in the Surfside building collapse. The Guara sisters were only 4 and 10 years old.



Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/RGPfwkIdtm — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 30, 2021

Investigators are looking for information from anyone who witnessed the Surfside building collapse. If you have videos or photos, you're asked to call the Surfside Collapse Witness Tip Line at 305-428-4417 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

A family information and reunification center continues to operate at the Surfside Recreation Center, located at 9301 Collins Avenue, for people who are unable to locate their relatives who live in the building.

You can open a Missing Person Report by clicking here or calling 833-930-3701.

If you live at the Champlain Towers property or you know a person who lives there who has been found safe, click here.

