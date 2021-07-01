Turnpike southbound closed near Port St. Lucie
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
All southbound lanes are blocked on Florida's Turnpike near Port St. Lucie after a Thursday morning crash.
The multi-vehicle wreck, which involved at least six vehicles, occurred just before 10:30 a.m. near Prima Vista Boulevard at mile marker 145.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved a tractor-trailer.
Traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at Okeechobee Road, exit 152, in Fort Pierce.
It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Scripps Only Content 2021