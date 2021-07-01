Turnpike southbound closed near Port St. Lucie

All southbound lanes are blocked on Florida's Turnpike near Port St. Lucie after a Thursday morning crash.

The multi-vehicle wreck, which involved at least six vehicles, occurred just before 10:30 a.m. near Prima Vista Boulevard at mile marker 145.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved a tractor-trailer.

Traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at Okeechobee Road, exit 152, in Fort Pierce.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

A crash involving a tractor trailer has all southbound lanes blocked on the Florida’s Turnpike at the 145 Mile Post. Traffic is being diverted off the 152 Mile Post exit. Please use caution and avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/gjkWSoKOWO — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) July 1, 2021

Expect some temporary delays on the turnpike near prima vista in Port St. Lucie- bad crash is being cleared up. ⁦@WPTV⁩ ⁦@SavanahResnik⁩ pic.twitter.com/CBKSmqr3J4 — Meghan McRoberts (@MeghanWPTV) July 1, 2021

