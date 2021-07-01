Turnpike southbound reopens in Port St. Lucie after crashes

All southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are back open in Port St. Lucie after multiple crashes Thursday morning.

The multi-vehicle wreck, which involved at least six vehicles, occurred just before 10:30 a.m. near Prima Vista Boulevard at mile marker 145.

All southbound lanes have reopened at this time. https://t.co/wTbYATQQ1Z — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) July 1, 2021

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes said multiple tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles were involved in the crashes.

Those involved in the wreck suffered serious injuries but none that were life-threatening, according to Reyes.

Traffic had to be diverted off the Turnpike to exit 152, Okeechobee Road, for about three hours.

All lanes of the Turnpike were back open by 1:10 p.m.

Expect some temporary delays on the turnpike near prima vista in Port St. Lucie- bad crash is being cleared up. ⁦@WPTV⁩ ⁦@SavanahResnik⁩ pic.twitter.com/CBKSmqr3J4 — Meghan McRoberts (@MeghanWPTV) July 1, 2021

