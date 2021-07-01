Advertisement

Turnpike southbound reopens in Port St. Lucie after crashes

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
All southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are back open in Port St. Lucie after multiple crashes Thursday morning.

The multi-vehicle wreck, which involved at least six vehicles, occurred just before 10:30 a.m. near Prima Vista Boulevard at mile marker 145.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes said multiple tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles were involved in the crashes.

Those involved in the wreck suffered serious injuries but none that were life-threatening, according to Reyes.

Traffic had to be diverted off the Turnpike to exit 152, Okeechobee Road, for about three hours.

All lanes of the Turnpike were back open by 1:10 p.m.

