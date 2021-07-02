20 dead in Surfside condo collapse, including firefighter's 7-year-old daughter

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said two additional bodies were discovered in the rubble of a collapsed Surfside condominium building on Thursday night, bringing the death toll to 20 people.

In a truly tragic and painful development, Levine Cava said one of the additional victims is a 7-year-old girl, who's the daughter of a Miami firefighter.

"Last night was uniquely different. It was truly different and more difficult for our first responders," Levine Cava. "These men and women are paying an enormous human toll each and every day."

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the girl's body was recovered by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Team, calling it "unimaginable."

"This tragedy has haunted so many of us, because so many of us know someone who's been in the building or affected by this tragedy," Suarez said.

Top Florida officials are preparing a potential state of emergency declaration as Hurricane Elsa barrels ahead in the Caribbean and causes concern and uncertainty for the tireless search-and-rescue operations, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Elsa, which is packing maximum sustained winds as of 11 a.m. Friday, could bring tropical storm conditions to South Florida late Monday and early Tuesday, forecasters said.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Florida officials are working on plans to tear down what's left of a partially collapsed oceanfront condominium building after concerns about the structure's instability prompted a 15-hour halt to the search for survivors.

After rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening, officials said they had started planning for the likely demolition of the remaining structure even as searchers continue to comb the rubble pile beneath it.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the decision about the demolition needs to be made "extremely carefully and methodically," considering the potential impact on the pile of debris and the effect on the search.

The rescue work was halted early Thursday after crews noticed widening cracks and up to a foot of movement in a large column.

Work resumed shortly before 5 p.m. after the site was evaluated by structural engineers, Cava said, describing firefighters as "really, really excited out there."

The temporary halt to rescue operations unfolded on the same day that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the devastated community.

The collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium killed at least 20 people and left 128 missing. No one has been rescued since the first hours after the collapse.

The deceased have been identified as:

Magaly Elena Delgado, 80

Lucia Guara, 10

Emma Guara, 4

Anaely Rodriguez, 42

Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21

Hilda Noriega, 92

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Frank Kleiman, 55

Michael David Altman, 50

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Luis Bermudez, 26

Anna Ortiz, 46

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Stacie Dawn Fang, 54

Antonio Lozano, 83

Gladys Lozano, 79

Manuel LaFont, 54

Magaly Elena Delgado, 80

#UPDATE 40: We have identified an additional victim that sadly and unexpectedly lost her life in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep her family and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/sR6zz8pWUT — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 1, 2021

"This is life and death," Biden said during a briefing. "We can do it, just the simple act of everyone doing what needs to be done, makes a difference."

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. A 2018 engineering report found that the building's ground-floor pool deck was resting on a concrete slab that had "major structural damage" and needed extensive repairs. The report also found "abundant cracking" of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

Just two months before the building came down, the president of its board wrote a letter to residents saying that structural problems identified in the 2018 inspection had "gotten significantly worse" and that major repairs would cost at least $15.5 million. With bids for the work still pending, the building suddenly collapsed last Thursday.

Investigators are looking for information from anyone who witnessed the Surfside building collapse. If you have videos or photos, you're asked to call the Surfside Collapse Witness Tip Line at 305-428-4417 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

A family information and reunification center continues to operate at the Surfside Recreation Center, located at 9301 Collins Avenue, for people who are unable to locate their relatives who live in the building.

You can open a Missing Person Report by clicking here or calling 833-930-3701.

If you live at the Champlain Towers property or you know a person who lives there who has been found safe, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021