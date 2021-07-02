Advertisement

Boat locks may be temporarily closed due to impacts from Hurricane Elsa

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Florida Water Management District is asking boaters to be aware of potential boat lock closures over the next few days due to possible impacts from Hurricane Elsa.

The district said closures will be postponed or changed based on storm conditions.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Boat lock closures are as follow;

  • S-310 Boat Lock in Clewiston - Closing at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 5.
  • S-193 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee's North Shore - Closing at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 5.
  • All other South Florida Water Management District locks will be open during their normal business hours on Monday, July 5, but plan to close on Tuesday, July 6, until conditions are deemed safe.

For more information, click here.

