FEMA provides $447M to help families bury COVID victims

The federal government is working to alleviate the costs associated with burying loved ones who have died from COVID-19.

The program first began taking applications April 12, allowing families to be reimbursed up to $9,000.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently announced they have now provided more than $447 million to 66,800 people to assist with COVID-19-related funeral costs.

Figures provided by FEMA show there have been 12,959 applications in Florida seeking burial assistance for the coronavirus.

The federal government says 3,658 applications have already been approved in Florida, allocating $21.1 million to families who have lost loved ones from the disease.

The latest figures from the CDC show that there have been 37,963 deaths from the coronavirus in Florida since the pandemic began last year.

New Funeral Assistance Policy

FEMA announced Tuesday they are amending its COVID-19 funeral assistance policy for deaths that occurred in the early months of the pandemic.

The agency said it will allow applicants to submit a statement or letter from the death certificate's certifying official, medical examiner, or coroner that attributes the death to COVID-19 fatalities that occurred between Jan. 20 and May 16, 2020.

Applicants who incurred COVID-19-related funeral expenses between those dates will now be able to submit a death certificate that does not attribute the death to COVID-19. However, they will have to provide a signed statement from a certifying official linking the death to COVID-19.

"The written statement must show causal pathway, or an explanation, linking the cause of death listed on the death certificate to the virus and should be submitted with the death certificate," FEMA says.

They said the change will help provide flexibility when attributing a death to COVID-19 without amending the death certificate.

If the COVID-19 death occurred after May 16, 2020, FEMA said the funeral assistance documentation must include a copy of a death certificate that attributes the death to the coronavirus.

Anyone who would like to apply for assistance should call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 844-684-6333 or TTY at 800-462-7585 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Visit the FEMA website to learn more about COVID-19 funeral assistance.

Below is the latest figures for each state related to the FEMA assistance program (click here for app version):

State/Territory Applications Amount Approved Number of Awards ALABAMA 5,185 $10,896,364 1,561 ALASKA 108 $121,710 20 AMERICAN SAMOA Less than 10 $0 0 ARIZONA 3,838 $4,721,635 876 ARKANSAS 2,177 $4,548,918 693 CALIFORNIA 24,602 $39,433,578 5,946 COLORADO 1,716 $2,064,916 364 COMMONWEALTH OF THE NORTHERN MARIANAS Less than 10 $4,344 Less than 10 CONNECTICUT 2,846 $6,966,213 983 DELAWARE 704 $1,123,258 172 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA 454 $846,955 122 FLORIDA 12,959 $21,137,095 3,658 GEORGIA 8,568 $17,452,887 2,497 GUAM 11 $20,436 Less than 10 HAWAII 222 $316,740 50 IDAHO 459 $673,586 117 ILLINOIS 9,644 $21,225,722 3,058 INDIANA 3,985 $8,403,195 1,187 IOWA 2,075 $5,399,127 737 KANSAS 1,896 $4,544,720 676 KENTUCKY 3,054 $5,830,373 809 LOUISIANA 4,248 $7,943,971 1,135 MAINE 280 $346,945 69 MARYLAND 4,574 $8,260,084 1,207 MASSACHUSETTS 4,705 $9,706,990 1,372 MICHIGAN 7,776 $14,066,404 2,306 MINNESOTA 2,196 $5,467,485 772 MISSISSIPPI 3,715 $5,877,846 850 MISSOURI 3,914 $7,311,740 1,101 MONTANA 396 $407,277 82 NEBRASKA 971 $2,227,146 306 NEVADA 1,946 $2,795,802 508 NEW HAMPSHIRE 551 $929,202 153 NEW JERSEY 9,889 $18,022,328 2,555 NEW MEXICO 1,266 $1,426,207 265 NEW YORK 21,350 $40,055,997 5,624 NORTH CAROLINA 6,737 $14,395,949 2,155 NORTH DAKOTA 568 $1,170,090 154 OHIO 7,888 $19,200,191 2,957 OKLAHOMA 3,202 $7,557,679 1,133 OREGON 663 $1,090,855 204 PENNSYLVANIA 10,572 $25,555,906 3,872 PUERTO RICO 968 $278,526 77 RHODE ISLAND 980 $2,271,657 323 SOUTH CAROLINA 4,730 $10,554,616 1,486 SOUTH DAKOTA 603 $1,603,913 208 TENNESSEE 5,627 $12,502,192 1,777 TEXAS 20,655 $48,091,192 7,218 UNITED STATES VIRGIN ISLANDS 22 $29,885 Less than 10 UTAH 856 $1,950,901 274 VERMONT 117 $192,885 32 VIRGINIA 4,998 $10,133,182 1,493 WASHINGTON 1,465 $2,116,419 365 WEST VIRGINIA 1,182 $2,035,400 290 WISCONSIN 3,734 $6,085,512 872 WYOMING 200 $436,280 77

