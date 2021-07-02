Fourth on Flagler returns to the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Last year, the coronavirus pandemic forced the City of West Palm Beach to pivot and change its traditional Fourth on Flagler Independence Day Celebration. Instead of hosting the party on the West Palm Beach Waterfront, they fired off two separate fireworks shows from undisclosed locations in order to keep people from gathering together.

This year, Fourth on Flagler is back on the West Palm Beach Waterfront.

"Just so excited to be back in this great venue with our patriotic celebration on one of our country's most important days," said Mary Pinak Community Events manager for the City of West Palm Beach.

The city is trying to spread out people to avoid people grouping together, so they've moved attractions away from one another. There will be roving entertainment (like stilt walkers and mimes), food, and drinks available for purchase, live music and more.

Additionally, Supercar Week will host “Drive-In 4th,” an all makes and models car show along Flagler Drive.

"Fourth on Flagler is free. It's a great event for the family. It's where memories are made; when you think back in your time growing up--at least when I do--particularly fourth of July there's where you have your pictures, your family memories. It's a super important day to this country, to the city," said Pinak.

This is a free family-friendly event on Sunday, July 4 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9:09 p.m.

