Guatemalan-Maya Center alerts residents about Hurricane Elsa

Leaders with the Guatemalan-Maya Center in Palm Beach County went door knocking Friday afternoon at the homes of many migrant families to let them know Hurricane Elsa is on its way.

They do this when any major tropical storm or hurricane approaches. That way they are prepared.

"Unfortunately, their homes are not the most stable to withstand a hurricane. So we need to make sure that we have a pre-plan, during plan, and a post-plan for our community and their safety," said Mariana Blanco, the assistant executive director of the Guatemalan-Maya Center. "So that includes us being on call 24/7, making sure that pre-hurricane we go to the mobile home park, let them know that a hurricane or tropical storm is coming, to make sure that their home is stable enough. And if not, to also provide them the resources for shelters that might be available in case they need to evacuate."

Leaders who were canvassing on Friday also let people know that they were holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Guatemalan-Maya Center until 7 p.m. for those people who haven't gotten the shot yet.

"In talking about hurricane preparation, the vaccine plays a large part in making sure that our community is safe. Simply because if they need to evacuate and now they need to go to a shelter, you know. They're going to be surrounded and I want to make sure that they're protected," Blanco said.

The American Red Cross and Palm Beach County officials said they won't turn anyone away at the shelters, even if they haven't been vaccinated during this hurricane season.

