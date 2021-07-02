Miami Beach residents asked to 'shine a light' in remembrance of Surfside victims

Miami Beach residents are being asked to shine a light to pay tribute to all of the Surfside victims, their families, and first responders.

The victims of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse will be remembered citywide on Sunday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

Residents can light a candle, phone flashlight, anything they have available, and stand outside for a moment of remembrance.

The city has canceled the "Fire on the Fourth," a Fourth of July celebration previously planned to be held at 72 Street and Collins Avenue, out of respect for the families and victims affected by the building collapse in Surfside.

As of Friday, 126 people who were presumed to be in the building at the time of the collapse are still missing and 17 of the 22 people killed have been identified.

Scripps Only Content 2021