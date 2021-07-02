Remains found in West Palm Beach deemed not human

Police are investigating after remains were found in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call at 4 p.m. for service in the 1500 block of 51st Way, which is near 45th Street and Village.

The caller told police they had seen what appeared to be human bones or remains at the location.

After an investigation, officials told WPTV the remains found are not human.

No more information was immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2021