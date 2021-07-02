Rental assistance still available to St. Lucie County residents

Rental assistance is still available for families residing in Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, St. Lucie Village, and other unincorporated areas of St. Lucie County.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will provide up to 12 months of financial assistance that can be used for rent (past due, current month, or up to three months of future rent, not exceeding a total of 12 months), if funding is available, and utilities.

To be eligible, residents must qualify for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic on or after April 1, 2020.

Applicants requesting utility assistance can only request for utilities associated with rental request and the current month due at the time the application is approved, with proof of current or past due bills.

Applications will be accepted until the funds are committed, and will be prioritized on a weekly basis and reviewed based upon the prioritization criteria.

For more information about the program, including qualifications and to apply, click here.

For residents without access to computers, all St. Lucie County Branch Libraries offer free access to computers, as well as assistance setting up an email account and creating an application. Residents can call the St. Lucie County Library staff at 772-462-1615.

For additional assistance, call the ERAP Public Information Line at 772-462-1705 or email ERAP@stlucieco.org.

