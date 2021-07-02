Advertisement

South Florida travelers hit the road for Fourth of July

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Drivers are hitting the roads Friday ahead of the long July Fourth weekend, and they are seeing some of the highest gas prices in a few years.

The latest figures from AAA show that the average cost for regular unleaded in the U.S. is $3.126, which is $1 more than at this time last year.

The average cost for regular gas in Florida is $3.

AAA estimates that about 2.4 million Floridians are taking a trip for the holiday.

That figure is the second-biggest travel weekend on record -- 36 percent higher than the holiday travel weekend in December.

Many residents who are staying in the state said they are headed to Orlando for some family fun.

"[Orlando] is the place to be this weekend," said one traveler in South Florida.

"We're going to Disneyworld," said another traveler.

Those heading to Central Florida's theme parks said they don't mind the crowds since last year they were locked down because of the pandemic.

