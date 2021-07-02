State's coronavirus deaths increase in week by 213, cases by 15,684

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 213 in one week, which is 30 average daily, and cases spiked by 15,684, which is 2,241 average daily, according to the weekly report by the Florida Department of Health released Friday afternoon.

Compared with the previous week's report, deaths are down 4 but cases are up 4,636, which is 662 daily.

On June 4, Florida switched to weekly reports from daily -- the only state in the nation reporting any data only ever seven days. In addition, the state's dashboard was removed, as well as current hospitalization data.

The first-time daily positivity rate was 5.2 in the past week compared with 3.8 the previous week.

The state, which is the third most-populous, reported 37,985 residents have died from coronavirus, which is fourth in the nation and there are 2,337,613 cases, which ranks third. California leads in both of these categories with 63,141 deaths and 3,713,944 cases.

In the previous week deaths increased by 217 after 290 and 280.

The new cases in the state over one week were 15,978, which is different than 15,684 increase because of revisions. In the previous week, there were 11,873 new cases and it reached 43,576 in the weekend starting April 9 when the first-time rate was 8.0 percent.

The overall first-time positivity rate is 16.8 percent.

Deaths reached as high as 1,500 weekly last July.

The state reports don't include nonresidents' deaths and cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also receives data for cases and deaths more frequently. The CDC reported 22 deaths and 2,810 cases since Thursday.

The weekly reports don't list deaths for each county but include other data:

Palm Beach County: Cases: 149,073 residents (909 new). First-time positivity average in past week: 4.3%.

St. Lucie County: Cases: 28,160 resident (219 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 6.6%.

Martin County: Cases: 12,805 residents (86 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 4.4%.

Indian River County: Cases: 123,017 residents (95 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 6.2%

Okeechobee County: 4,260 residents (17 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 4.6%.

Broward County: 247,298 residents (1,500 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 3.9%.

Miami-Dade County: 504,470 residents (3,059 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 3.6%.

In other data, the state reported there are 7 deaths under 16 (no change) and 234,894 case (232,669 previous week). At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 31,084 deaths (30,937 previous week), which is 81.7 percent of total) and 325,163 cases (322,607 previous week), which is 13.9 percent of total.

The state's mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.6 percent, including 9.6 percent for 65 and older but less than 1 percent in younger ages except 2.0 percent for 60-64. It is 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

In deaths per million, Florida is 1,765 (26th in nation), U.S. 1,872, world 510.0. New York, which represents 8.9 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,777 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,979.

Florida's deaths are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.3 percent of the cases. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida's total has surged to 10.9 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 18th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 20th at 59.9 with Nevada No. 1 at 111.8, according to the CDC.

Florida is third in total tests at 31,199,522 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, according to CDC. Some people have taken more than one test.

In state vaccination data from the CDC, 64.7 percent of the population 18 and older has had at least one dose (11,164,051) percent and 55.8 percent fully vaccinated (9,618,027). President Joe Biden had set a nationwide goal of 70 percent vaccinated with at lest one dose by adults and the current figure is 66.8.

For those 12 and older, 61.9 percent had at least one dose (11,565,619) and the complete series is 52.9 percent (9,898,114).

For the total population, the percentage is 53.9 percent (11,573,065) and the complete series is 46.1 percent (9,899,538).

