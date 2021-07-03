Advertisement

One man injured during argument at cellphone store in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
One man is in stable condition after a shooting during an argument with another customer at a Boost Mobile cellphone store in a shopping plaza in West Palm Beach, police said Friday night.

The police department responded to the shooting at 5335 North Military Trail. An investigation determined two customers' argument escalated, and the suspect shot the victim several times. The two men have not been identified.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The male suspect was on the scene, police said, and charges have not yet been filed.

No other parties are believed to be involved.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contacted the WPBPD

