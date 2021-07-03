Parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast out of Hurricane Elsa's cone of uncertainty

Parts of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast have moved out of Hurricane Elsa's cone of uncertainty on Friday evening as the Category 1 storm churns through the eastern Caribbean Sea.

According to the 11 p.m. Friday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Elsa's maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 80 mph and is moving quickly toward the west-northwest near at 29 mph across the Eastern Caribbean sea and this general motion is expected to continue through Saturday.

Elsa, which is the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, has a little change in strength tonight, with some restrengthening expected on Saturday. Slow weakening is expected to begin Saturday night or Sunday as Elsa interacts with Hispaniola, Jamaica, and Cuba.

The current track has Elsa approaching South Florida late Monday and early Tuesday as a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.

"The probability now of tropical storm force winds, it continues to increase," said WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle. "Those are winds at 40 miles per hour and stronger. The most likely period here is as we get in toward Monday night and Tuesday."

Weagle said the weekend overall will be sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Monday will be partly sunny, but turning breezy with gusty winds late in the day.

"Monday night, some of the outer bands start to work in," Weagle said. "We could start to see tropical storm conditions by sunrise Tuesday."

There's still uncertainty in the track, intensity, and timing of Elsa as the storm nears Florida.

The European model is still showing the storm interacting with land over the weekend and fizzling out over the Dominican Republic. The GFS model continues to track a westward path and brings a strong Category 1 hurricane into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

Weagle said the official forecast, at this point, brings gusty winds and rain to South Florida late Monday, then potentially tropical storm conditions by sunrise Tuesday. There would be a tornado threat for many hours, Weagle added.

By Wednesday, the rough conditions are expected to clear.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Southern coast of Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the border with Haiti

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

Jamaica

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The coast of Haiti north of Port Au Prince

South coast of the Dominican Republic east of Punta Palenque to Cabo Engano

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Bahia de Manzanillo

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

State and county emergency officials said Friday they're monitoring Hurricane Elsa and how it may impact the painstaking search-and-rescue mission at a collapsed condominium building in Surfside.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered Florida's Division of Emergency Management to start preparing a potential state of emergency, which will assist the state's Emergency Response Team with storm preparations.

"It is possible that [Surfside] area could see tropical storm force winds," DeSantis said. "Our Department of Emergency Management is assuming that that will happen and making the necessary preparations to be able to protect a lot of the equipment. You could potentially have an event with the building as well."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky called Elsa "another significant obstacle on the horizon," and said more engineers have been brought in to assess the building's stability ahead of the hurricane's potential impacts.

"This is so challenging. So many different obstacles. One after the other," Cominsky said.

The fire chief added that gusty winds could prove to be the most dangerous factor for first responders at the search-and-rescue site.

"For the wind storms, we'll monitor and we'll have to see the direction of the storm and how close it gets. And then we'll have to make the necessary precautions and modifications to our plan," Cominsky said.

