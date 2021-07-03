Riviera Beach police investigating possible drowning in Lake Worth Lagoon

Police are investigating a possible drowning in Riviera Beach Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:49 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Ocean Avenue.

According to the Riviera Beach Police Department, officers arrived at the scene and spoke with one person who pulled the man from the water of the Lake Worth Lagoon.

Police described the victim as a white man in his late forties to early fifties.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue arrived at the location and found the man unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.

Members of the Riviera Beach Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit have also responded to the scene and are actively conducting an investigation.

Police said the man has been identified but his identity is being withheld pending the notification of a next of kin.

Scripps Only Content 2021