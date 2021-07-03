Tropical Storm Watch issued for Lower Florida Keys for Elsa

Parts of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast were no longer in Tropical Storm Elsa's cone of uncertainty early Saturday as the storm center of Elsa passes south of the southwestern peninsula of Haiti.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Elsa's maximum sustained winds were near 70 mph and was moving quickly toward the west-northwest at 29 mph across the Caribbean Sea. Elsa is currently a tropical storm.

A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for the Lower Florida Keys.

Elsa, which was the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, was forecast to weaken as it moves near the southern coast of Hispaniola later Saturday.

"Once it starts to interact with land, it is expected to get a little bit weaker," WPTV First Alert meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

The current track has Elsa moving near the southwestern peninsula of Haiti over the next few hours, and then move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday. By Monday, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits. Elsa is then forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday.

By early Tuesday, Villanueva said South Florida could expect to feel the effects as far as wind and rain from Elsa.

"The center of the storm is expected to stay in the Gulf of Mexico and then eventually work its way up towards the Tampa Bay area as we head into Wednesday," Villanueva said.

Villanueva said most of the computer models are in agreement, "Now some models do bring the storm into the peninsula, but the two major global models -- both the American and the European model -- keep the storm system over the Gulf.

Villanueva said Elsa won't have an impact on South Florida this weekend, but by Monday night rain squalls from the storm are expected. Tropical storm conditions would likely linger into Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the rough conditions are expected to clear.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The coast of Haiti north of Port Au Prince

Southern coast of Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the border with Haiti

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, and Cienfuegos

Jamaica

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South coast of the Dominican Republic east of Punta Palenque to Cabo Engano

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

The Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, and Havana

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

Lower Florida Keys

State and county emergency officials said Friday they're monitoring Hurricane Elsa and how it may impact the painstaking search-and-rescue mission at a collapsed condominium building in Surfside.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered Florida's Division of Emergency Management to start preparing a potential state of emergency, which will assist the state's Emergency Response Team with storm preparations.

"It is possible that [Surfside] area could see tropical storm force winds," DeSantis said. "Our Department of Emergency Management is assuming that that will happen and making the necessary preparations to be able to protect a lot of the equipment. You could potentially have an event with the building as well."

20 dead in Surfside condo collapse, including firefighter's 7-year-old daughter

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky called Elsa "another significant obstacle on the horizon," and said more engineers have been brought in to assess the building's stability ahead of the hurricane's potential impacts.

"This is so challenging. So many different obstacles. One after the other," Cominsky said.

The fire chief added that gusty winds could prove to be the most dangerous factor for first responders at the search-and-rescue site.

"For the wind storms, we'll monitor and we'll have to see the direction of the storm and how close it gets. And then we'll have to make the necessary precautions and modifications to our plan," Cominsky said.

