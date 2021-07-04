Motorcycle crash closes westbound Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie

Homicide investigators with the Port St. Lucie police department are investigating a motorcycle accident on westbound Crosstown Parkway at SW Commerce Centre Drive.

Westbound Crosstown Parkway is currently closed at that location until approximately 2-3 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist was flown to a nearby hospital. No other details were revealed about their condition.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

