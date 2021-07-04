Motorcycle crash closes westbound Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Homicide investigators with the Port St. Lucie police department are investigating a motorcycle accident on westbound Crosstown Parkway at SW Commerce Centre Drive.
Westbound Crosstown Parkway is currently closed at that location until approximately 2-3 p.m.
Police say the motorcyclist was flown to a nearby hospital. No other details were revealed about their condition.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
